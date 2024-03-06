Candidate Filing Opens, No Local Races So Far

Tuesday, February 27, was the first day for candidates to file for August Primary and November General Elections.

In Clark County, seven offices will be on the ballot. As of Friday morning, six of them had only one candidate, and one office had no one filed.

Joe Humes has filed for re-election as the Western District Commissioner. Tim Harper, recently appointed to fill out Henry Dienst’s term as Eastern District Commission, filed for that office.

Melissa Vigen is the only candidate for Public Administrator, and Ed Wilson is the only candidate for Coroner. John Campbell is seeking re-election as Assessor. Shawn Webster has filed for re-election as Sheriff.

The only position on the ballot which no one has yet filed for is Surveyor. That position is currently held by Kevin Flood.

At the state level, Republican Greg Sharpe will face a general election challenge from Democrat Melissa Jo Viloria of Clark County for the District 4 State Representative seat.

Filing is open until 5:00pm on March 26.