Green City Gophers Head To Class I State Tournament

GREEN CITY GOPHERS – Earned their place to play in the Class I State Tournament in Columbia on Friday, March 8, 2014 by defeating Prairie Home/Bunceton on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at Green City. Front row: Degen Wood, Aiden Campbell, Kaden Hatcher, Xander Salas, Ty Hall, Asher Buggs-Tipton, Kaden Johnson, Tori Henness, Orion Navis.

2nd Row: Donovan Edwards, Nick Edwards, Ivan Littrell, Conner Pinkerton, Noah Tipton, Jaden O’Haver, Preston Balfany, Zane Patterson, Tristin Harrison, Clancy Ballinger, Jake Crist, Matt Ayers, coach.