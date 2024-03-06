Knox Co. Republican Caucus Concludes in Only 17 Minutes

By Echo Menges

The Knox County Republican Caucus was held in unison with county Republican Caucuses statewide, on Saturday morning, March 2, 2024.

Registered voters were invited to caucus at the Knox County Community Center until a candidate for President of the United States and local Republican Delegates were decided.

According to Doug Kerr, Knox County Republican Committee Chairperson, 45 Republicans caucused for Knox County.

“There were 45 people total. Thirty-nine for Trump. Six for Nikki Haley,” Doug Kerr told The Edina Sentinel right after the caucus concluded only 17 minutes after locking the doors.

The Republican Delegates for Knox County were also chosen. Doug Kerr and David Sharp will represent the Republican choice for Knox County. Their alternates are Linda Kerr and Kent Hagerla.