New Full Time Deputy Joins Knox County Sheriff’s Office

By Echo Menges

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has welcomed a new deputy, Don Travis, 58.

The law enforcement veteran has been working in the field for 20 years beginning in the small town of Hobert, OK, where he worked as a city police officer for over three years. Travis continued his career at the Denver Sheriff’s Department in Colorado for 16 years before relocating to the Macon Police Department in Macon, MO.

Travis joined the Knox County Sheriff’s Office on February 14, 2024.

Travis was trained at the Council Law Enforcement Education and Training in Broken Arrow, OK, the Denver Sheriff’s Academy in Denver, CO, and the Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Academy for the State of Colorado.

Throughout his career law enforcement, Travis has worked on the Violent Offenders Task Force with US Marshals, in High Risk Warrant Service, with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), was a member of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team for nine years, and worked the Fugitive Unit for the City of Denver.

Prior to entering law enforcement, Travis joined the U.S. Army. He served in artillery for six years.

“I figured I’ve been protecting and serving people – I might as well keep it up. So, here I am,” KCSO Deputy Don Travis told The Edina Sentinel about why he chose to enter the field.

Travis moved to Northeast Missouri wanting to return to living and working in a small town setting. He also likes the prospect of investigating his own cases, which is common in rural law enforcement.

Travis applied to the open KCSO position on the recommendation of an officer at the Adair County Sheriff’s Office. After spending time with Knox County Sheriff Carl Knoche, he decided to pursue the position.

“I like working for the Sheriff,” remarked Travis. “He’s a great leader.”

Travis likes the challenges of the job.

“Every day is different,” said Travis.

He said the hardest part of working in law enforcement is dealing with crimes against children.

Travis has been getting to know the community and the layout of the county.

“I’m firm, but I’m fair,” said Travis.

Travis resides in Macon County with his wife Rebecca. They are the parents of five adult children.