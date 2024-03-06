New Manager at Kahoka Housing Corp.

By Emily Bontrager

The Kahoka Housing Corporation has hired Nancy Bash as their new manager.

Nancy, 53, grew up in Milan, Missouri and attended school there until she moved to Clark County her senior year. She graduated from high school in 1988 and later took general education classes at Southeastern Community College. She also took some business classes at Culver- Stockton College.

Over the years, Nancy has mostly worked in the food industry as a cook. She and her husband, Jim, run Bash’s Tree-Mendous Service. Nancy also works three days a week at the local school as a paraprofessional.

In her free time, Nancy spends time with her grandkids and family. She also likes to go on bike rides.

On January 5, Nancy Bash became the new manager at Kahoka Housing Corporation. She replaced Cliff Sheffler, who retired at the end of January.

Nancy’s husband, Jim, does maintenance work at the apartments as well.

As the new manager, Nancy oversees 36 low rent-based apartments.

“We just make sure everything is working correctly, so everybody is safe, healthy, and happy. We are a community, and we work together, and it is a family out there,” Nancy said.

The Kahoka Housing Corp. apartments provide all of the snow removal, maintenance, mowing, and trash pick-up for the tenants. The housing also provides monthly luncheons, and a community room is available for the tenants to use for events and other activities.

The Kahoka Housing Corp. apartments also help provide a safe place for tenants to live in the community.

“I think as a community, it is a soft landing spot for you possibly in the future or a family member. As a community out there, it provides another family, they have friendships and new neighbors. They have a meeting place and a community room where they can go in and do puzzles and read,” Nancy said.

Nancy is grateful for the opportunity to be the new manager at Kahoka Housing.

“I am super excited. My heart is in it and you can’t hardly ever find a job where you are all in,” Nancy said.

Nancy loves the people in the apartments, and she enjoys visiting with them. She would like to thank Cliff Sheffler and his wife Bonnie for all the work they did over the years at the apartments.

“They have done a great job and I have some big shoes to fill,” Nancy said.

To apply for an apartment, you can contact Nancy Bash at 660-216-5164. Currently, there is a waiting list for the apartments, but you can fill out an application to get on this list. The Kahoka Housing Corp. is located at 151 Sheridan Street in Kahoka, MO.