Schuyler County R-1 School Board Minutes

Minutes Of Board Of Education

Regular Session

Wednesday, February 21, 2024

MEMBERS PRESENT

Jennifer Pantry, Vice President

Andy Akers, Vice President

Marta Aeschliman, Member

Kevin Buckallew, Member

Wanda Homer, Member

Marti McGoldrick, Member

Jill Moncrief, Member

ADMINISTRATION

Kyle Windy, Superintendent of Schools

Ed Koser, High School Principal

Katie Wayman, Elementary Principal

Raven Weaver, Special Services Coordinator – absent

Vickie Pierce, Board Secretary

Laurie Nagel, Secretary

Tiffany Newland, Director of Finance – absent

CALL TO ORDER – 5:00 p.m.

President Jennifer Pantry called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA – 5:00 p.m.

Kevin Buckallew moved, seconded by Marti McGoldrick to approve the agenda. Motion carried 7-0.

CONSENT AGENDA – 5:00 p.m.

a. Minutes of previous meeting (January 24, 2024)

b. Bills

Andy Akers moved, seconded by Wanda Homer to approve the minutes of the previous meeting. Motion carried 6-0-1 (Marti McGoldrick abstained).

Wanda Homer moved, seconded by Jill Moncrief to approve the bills. Motion carried 7-0.

FINANCIAL REPORT – 5:07 p.m.

Tiffany Newland – absent – written report

Total revenue is $ 2,287,528 and total expenses are $ 623,764 for the month of January, 2024.

Marti McGoldrick moved, seconded by Marta Aeschliman to approve the financial report. Motion carried 7-0.

PUBLIC COMMENT TIME – 5:03 p.m. – none

OLD BUSINESS – 5:03 p.m.

a. Approval of walk-talkie/radios

Wanda Homer moved, seconded by Kevin Buckallew to approve the purchase of portable radio equipment, license, and fees from L&B Electronics for $5,220. Motion carried 6-0-1 (Jennifer Pantry abstained).

b. Approval of elementary classroom projects

Andy Akers moved, seconded by Marta Aeschliman to approve the bid of $112,213.15 for elementary/middle school renovations from Lutz Construction. This includes the installation of the carpet and vinyl flooring that the school will purchase. $100,000 of this project will be paid with a safety grant that the school received. Motion carried 7-0.

NEW BUSINESS – 5:09 p.m.

a. Approve to designate old computers as surplus

Marta Aeschliman moved, seconded by Wanda Homer to approve to designate old computers as surplus. Motion carried 7-0.

b. Approve to advertise surplus computers

Andy Akers moved, seconded by Wanda Homer to approve to advertise any remaining surplus computers for sale after the school year. Motion carried 7-0.

c. Approval of the 2024-2025 health insurance plans

Jennifer Pantry moved, seconded by Kevin Buckallew to offer Blue Access HSA 4000, Blue Access HSA 6550, Blue Preferred Select HSA 4000, and Blue Preferred Select HSA 6550 insurance plans as options to employees, with insurance policy Blue Preferred Select HSA 4000 as the board paid health insurance plan. Also, to allow contributions to be made to individual HSA plans if a lower premium plan is chosen by the employee. If an employee chooses Blue Access HSA 4000 the employee will pay the $14.70/month difference in premium. Motion carried 7-0.

d. Approval of resignation

Andy Akers moved, seconded by Jill Moncrief to approve the resignation of teacher, Haley Armstrong. Motion carried 7-0.

e. Approval of teaching positions

Kevin Buckallew moved, seconded by Marti McGoldrick to approve the teaching positions of Brittany Crossgrove (BA, Step 6); Charlotte Edmonston (MA+16, Step 20); Keith Edmonston (MA+19, Step 8); and Kari Scobee (MA+25, Step 22). Motion carried 7-0.

f. Approval of coaching positions

Wanda Homer moved, seconded by Marta Aeschliman to approve Keith Edmonston as JH Assistant Football Coach and Aaron Ockenfels as Varsity Football Coach. Motion carried 7-0.

g. Video board discussion – Marta Aeschliman

Superintendent Windy will investigate prices and sizes.

h. Approval of ADA accessible front doors and gym doors

Kevin Buckallew moved, seconded by Andy Akers to approve the bid for two ADA accessible activation buttons from Doors, Inc. for $19,215. Motion carried 7-0.

Kevin Buckallew moved, seconded by Andy Akers to approve the bid for six new middle school/multi-purpose room gym doors from Doors, Inc. for $23,478. Motion carried 7-0.

i. Approval of fire cell dialer

Marti McGoldrick moved, seconded by Marta Aeschliman to approve the bid for automatic fire cell dialer from Summit Fire Protection for $1,250. Motion carried 7-0.

j. Discussion/Approval of bus purchases

Andy Akers moved, seconded by Kevin Buckallew to approve the purchase of three buses (2025 IC CE 71 passenger) from Midwest Transit for $ $432,532. and the sale of three of our buses. Motion carried 7-0.

k. Approval of the 2024-2025 school calendar

Wanda Homer moved, seconded by Jennifer Pantry to approve staff recommended calendar B as the 2024- 2025 school calendar. Motion carried 4-3. Hours for school will be 8:00 a.m. to 3:32p.m. for elementary and 7:55 a.m. to 3:27 p.m. for the high school.

l. The next regular board meeting will be March 20, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

ELEMENTARY PRINCIPAL REPORT

Katie Wayman – 5:40 p.m.

January Enrollment PK-6: 339 January Attendance K-6: 94.89%

Upcoming Events:

● February 20-23 Kindness Week

● February 28 100th Day of School

● March 2 Campus Bowl Tournament at Scotland

● March 4-8 School Breakfast Week

● March 7 K-2 Music Program at 7:00 in MS Gym

● March 8 End of 3rd Quarter

● March 11 Story Hour

● March 14 3-6 Music Program at 7:00 in MS Gym

● March 18 PD Day

● March 25 School in Session (Monday)

● March 25-27 Preschool Screenings

●March 29 No School

●April 3 Spring Pictures (must pre-pay)

April 23-May 3 3rd-6th MAP Testing

● May 9 Track & Field Day (Rain date May 13)

Programs & Celebrations:

● Mini Rams Dance participants performed on January 30 at the JV Boys basketball game. Thank you to the coaches and dancers for organizing this activity!

● Mrs. Schoonover continued a Book Club for several students who participated last year.

● Buddy Pack night at Varsity home games on February 7 raised $860.

● Parent/Teacher Conference participation on February 8 was 56.8%.

● We had a lot of fun celebrating our Varsity Rams & the Kansas City Chiefs with our combined Courtwarming/Super Bowl spirit week February 6-9!

● Mrs. Kaden organized a fun Kindness Week for students this week. We have had dress-up days as well as kindness challenges each day.

● 5th/6th grade Campus Bowl competed at Truman on Saturday, February 17th.

HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL REPORT – Ed Koser – 5:41 p.m.

January: 237 students enrolled; 95.34% attendance

YTD: 250 students enrolled; 95.20% attendance

90/90 Rule: 87.6%

Up-Coming Events:

2/26 First Day of Spring Practices

2/28 Scholar Bowl home meet

3/6 Sophomore Day @ KATC

3/8 End of 3rd Quarter

3/14 Parent/Teacher Conferences 4-7pm

3/18 Professional Development

News:

FBLA District Contest Results

Advancing to State

Kelsey Tallman & Damian Kelsall – 2nd in Broadcast Journalism

Drake Spurgeon – 2nd in Business Calculations & Business Law

Carter Hoffmeyer – 4th in Economics & 1st in Organizational Leadership

Kaylee Jackson – 4th in Health Care Administration

Jarrett Groseclose – 1st in Sales Presentation

Allie Lanham – 2nd in Public Policy & Advocacy

Placed but not advancing to State

Kelsey Tallman – 3rd in Digital Video Production

Evi Aeschliman – 4th in Graphic Design

Madison Bridgeman & Rigo Razo – 5th in Hospitality & Event Management

Rigo Razo – 5th in Job Interview

•Raised over $1000 for a staff member during Courtwarming Week.

FASA Night: We had 6 students attend.

SPECIAL SERVICES COORDINATOR REPORT

Raven Weaver – 5:43 p.m. – absent -written report

Schuyler R-1 School District is currently providing special education services for 105 students ages 3-21 years of age.

Headstart: 0

Privately Placed: 5

Early Childhood Special Education/Preschool: 16

Elementary (K-6): 58

Jr/Sr High: 26

PRESCHOOL Screening for the 2024-2025 school year:

Date: March 25-27

Location: Schuyler R-1 Elementary School/ Conference Room

Time: Contact Mrs. Weaver to schedule, 660- 766-9118, rweaver@schuyler.k12.mo.us

Child MUST be 4 years of age prior to August 1, 2024.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS:

Area Basketball/Jefferson City: Lucas Melvin received SILVER in individual skills.

Kaleen Lay received GOLD in individual skills.

Regional Basketball/St. Joseph: Alias Bass received silver

State Bowling and Basketball: March 15th and 16th in St. Charles.

Area Track: April 6 in Kirksville.

Ms. King has been working with Justin Briney to start up a powerlifting team for the Special Olympics. He is very excited to start working with the Schuyler Special Olympics Team.

SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT – Kyle Windy – 5:43 p.m.

Superintendent Windy will advertise for concrete parking space by the ticket booth.

The high school parking will be expanded with additional gravel.

REQUEST FOR EXECUTIVE SESSION – 5:46 p.m.

Andy Akers moved, seconded by Marti McGoldrick to go into executive session as provided in Rs.Mo.610.021 (3, 13) (6, 14) (Personnel/Student Issue). Motion carried 7-0 by roll call vote: Marti McGoldrick – yes; Jill Moncrief – yes; Kevin Buckallew – yes; Andy Akers – yes; Jennifer Pantry – yes; Marta Aeschliman – yes; and Wanda Homer – yes.

RETURN TO REGULAR SESSION – 6:42 p.m.

APPROVAL TO HIRE

Andy Akers moved, seconded by Wanda Homer to extend the contract of KATIE WAYMAN an extra year. This will go through the school year 2025-2026. Motion carried 7-0

Jill Moncrief moved, seconded by Kevin Buckallew to extend the contract of RAVEN WEAVER an extra year. This will go through the school year 2025-2026. Motion carried 7-0.

Marti McGoldrick moved, seconded by Marta Aeschliman to extend the contract of ED KOSER for an extra year. This will go through the school year 2025-2026. Motion carried 7-0.

ADJOURNMENT – 6:44 p.m.

President Pantry adjourned the meeting