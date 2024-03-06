Schuyler County Republican Caucus Held at the Courthouse in Lancaster

On Saturday, March 2nd, the Schuyler County Republican Committee held the 2024 Republican Presidential Caucus. The meeting was brought to order at 10:am by County Republican Committee Chairperson Stephanie Jeffries. Sonny Smyser opened the meeting with a prayer, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. David Dufur was nominated and approved as the Caucus Chairman, and Jeanie McClain was nominated and approved as Caucus Secretary.

The Caucus had three items on the Agenda: 1) Determine the Presidential nominee, 2) Select Delegate to the Congressional and State Nomination Conventions, and 3) review and vote on a slate of amendments to the Missouri State republican Platform.

The Presidential nomination process was completed with Donald Trump receiving 48 out of 56 votes. Nikki Haley received 8 out of 56 votes. Per the Caucus rules, Donald Trump was the winner with over 50% of the votes.

A slate of delegates, and alternates, was selected to the 6th Congressional Delegate Convention to be held in Chillicothe on April 6th. A second slate of delegates, and alternates, was selected to the Missouri State Republican Convention to be held May 4th in Springfield.

A review of each amendment proposed for addition to the Missouri State Republican Platform was read by Caucus Chairman David Dufur. These amendments covered issues related to Education, Tax Policy, 1st and 2nd Amendment rights, and limits on governmental overreach during National Health Crises.

The Caucus was completed and closed at 10:55am.

The Schuyler County Republican Committee would like to thank everyone who came out. Special thanks to the volunteers who helped with the sign-in process and the men who helped find more chairs as the caucus attendees grew in numbers. This event highlighted Schuyler County grassroots Democracy at its’ finest.