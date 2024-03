BRASHEAR GIRLS 2004 STATE CHAMPIONS HONORED AT MSHSAA LEGENDS-Members of the 2004 undefeated Class 1 Champion girls basketball team were honored at the halftime of the 2024 Girls Class 1 first place game. Team members along with Coach Sara Williams, shown in no particular order are Brooke Kelsey, Holly Lewellen, Kristen Nelson, Brooke Miller, Dani McCarty, ChaRae Wagner and Kimberly Callaghan. Photo by David Sharp