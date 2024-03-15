Gophers Take Third Place in Class 1 State Finals

Green City’s sixth ranked boys defeated Dadeville (22-11) by a 66-50 final score in the March 9, 2024 MSHSAA Class 1 Boys Third place game. Xander Salas and Aidan Jarnan shared high point honors with 21 points each.

Asher Buggs-Tipton fired in 19 Gopher points. Green City finished with an overall record of 28-3 on the season. Seniors Asher Buggs-Tipton, Kaden Johnson, Kaden Hatcher, and Aiden Campbell played their final basketball games for Green City.

Green City attacked the rim from the jump. The Gophers grabbed a 12-2 first quarter lead and held the advantage throughout the contest. Xander Salas cashed in a Bearcat turnover for a 16-4 edge with 2:44 remaining in the first quarter.

Chayse Coose pulled Dadeville (22-11) within ten points, canning a three ball at the 50 second mark of period one. Asher Buggs-Tipton scored on a put back for an 18-8 Green City lead after eight minutes of play.

The Bearcats got within three points of the lead with a 10-5 second quarter run. Dadeville outscored Green City in the second and fourth periods. Braydan Garver sored with two seconds to play in the second quarter for a 35-32 Green City halftime lead.

Green City roared out of the dressing room for a decisive 18-3 third quarter run. Kaden Hatcher turned in a three point play for a 40-32 lead with 5:14 showing on the third quarter clock.

Ivan Littrell stepped out and connected on a three pointer for a 43-32 advantage with 4:50 showing on the Mizzou Arena clock. Green City wound up scoring the first 16 points of the third quarter according to unofficial count.

The Gophers were up 60-38 with 3:40 to play in the game. Asher Buggs-Tipton drove the lane for a 65-44 edge with 1:06 remaining in the game. Kaden Johnson sank a free throw for a 66-46 lead with 41 seconds remaining until history was recorded.

Asher Buggs-Tipton closed his Gopher basketball career with 19 points in the Class 1 third place game. Kaden Hatcher scored nine points. Noah Tipton turned in a fine overall game, scoring seven points.

Ivan Littrell scored four points with a team leading ten rebounds. Littrell and Bearcat guard Chayse Coose shared the overall rebound lead along with 11 Dadeville points. Kaden Johnson and Ty Hall added three points each.

Chadwick (29-3) won the Class 1 boys championship with a 67-38 win over Braymer. Tristan Smith sank a Chadwick three pointer just before time expired for a 52-49 win over Green City in the semifinal round.

The Cardinals scored 18 points to four off turnovers in the semifinal round. Chadwick held a 20-11 turnover advantage. Green City had the lead in a close game for a little over 20 minutes.

Asher Bugg-Tipton led all scorers in the semifinal round before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

“What resilience the guys have,” Green City coach Matt Ayers said. “It was heartbreaking. I love my guys. They said this is where we are at and we are going to do this.”

“Xander Salas had that tough point down the stretch. He scored 21 points today. He just came out and took over the game. We would have loved to be competing in that championship, but this is awesome.”

“This is the first time in school history we have ever ended the season on a W,” Matt Ayers said. “It’s been an amazing experience. I am just so proud of them.”