Collapsed Building Demo By Editor | March 16, 2024 Equipment is on site to begin the demolition of the collapsing building on the southwest corner of the Memphis square. Photo by Tyson Miller, Owner of Glanceworthy Photography's Drone Division. Posted in Corporate Featured Stories, Memphis Democrat