NEMO COOP Holds Annual Meeting

By Emilie Rumble

On Thursday, March 14, 2024, the Northeast Missouri COOP held its annual meeting over an extended lunch period at the Edina facility by holding a drive-through meal of ribeye sandwiches, pickle spears, chips, bottled water, and cookies, along with customer appreciation gifts for patrons of a COOP logo-engraved wooden pizza cutting board and wooden pizza cutter as they turned in their ballots to vote for board members to represent them in COOP business matters.

General Manager, Dannie Dale and the NEMO COOP crew: Amanda Parrish, Darin Parrish, Chris O’Donnell, Tony Mersman, Dan Clary, Randy Walton, Kelly Hayes, Clint Miller, Terry Ausmus, Brandon Gudehus, and Jeremy Cheatum cooked the ribeyes, assembled the to-go-meals and greeted customers at their vehicles with a smile, meals, and customer appreciation gifts.

NEMO COOP will conduct a formal meeting following the drive-through meeting to