FFA Members Selected for Agribusiness Academy

Isabela Rojas of New Boston and

Gracie Simpson of Milan have been Selected for the Missouri Agribusiness Academy.

Submitted by Delaney Schmidt

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) – Isabela Rojas of New Boston, Mo., and Gracie Simpson of Milan, Mo., were two of only 30 high school sophomores recently selected to participate in the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Missouri Agribusiness Academy (MAbA). Rojas, Simpson and the other students selected will spend a week in June in the Springfield area learning about many of the unique opportunities available in agriculture.

“The MAbA program allows my team at the Department to build up the industry we love,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “These students are the future of our industry, and are the ones who will serve as agriculture advocates for years to come. It is important we provide opportunities to grow their agriculture knowledge and connect them with like-minded students and industry leaders.”

On Monday, June 3, the MAbA class will convene in Jefferson City. After an overview and tour of the Missouri Department of Agriculture, the students will travel to Springfield and spend the week there. During the 2024 Missouri Agribusiness Academy, the students will visit ag businesses and learn about career opportunities in animal health, ag production and more. Beyond the summer agribusiness tour, MAbA members will have the opportunity to participate in Missouri State Fair activities, a winter Legislative Day and the MAbA graduation ceremony at the Missouri State FFA Convention.

Since 1988, the Missouri Agribusiness Academy has awarded more than 1,000 academy memberships through a competitive application and interview process for high school sophomores interested in pursuing agriculture-related college degrees and careers.

To be eligible for the Missouri Agribusiness Academy, students must come from a farming family or be an active member of the National FFA Organization or 4-H.

Rojas is a sophomore at Linn County High School, where she is an active member of the Linn County FFA Chapter and Shelby 4-H Club. She is the daughter of Bryon and Alicia Rojas.

Simpson is a sophomore at Milan High School, where she is an active member of the Milan FFA Chapter. She is the daughter of Danny Simpson and Paula Hullinger.