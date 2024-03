Asher Buggs-Tipton, Kaden Hatcher and Xander Salas were selected to the Class I, District 11 All District Team. Asher and Xander was chosen for the All-State Team; and Asher was chosen as Player of the Year. Shown left to right: Asher Buggs-Tipton, Kaden Hatcher and Xander Salas; not pictured were District Coaches of the Year, Matt Ayers and Nickolas Edwards.