Resurfacing Project to Begin on U.S. Route 63 in Schuyler and Adair Counties

HANNIBAL – Drivers in Schuyler and Adair Counties will begin to see activity on April 1 as crews begin work on guardrail at various locations on U.S. Route 63, from the Iowa state line to 0.6 mile north of Bus. 63 near Kirksville, prior to the start of resurfacing operations scheduled in early May.

Motorists can expect delays as traffic will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction in place where crews are actively working. Flaggers and a pilot car will be used to direct traffic through the work zone. All work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change. Signs and message boards will be in place to alert motorists, as schedule changes occur.

The $14,091,853 contract was awarded last year to Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. of Columbia, Missouri. The contract includes an additional resurfacing project located on Missouri Route 202 in Schuyler County, from the Iowa State line to U.S. Route 63 near Lancaster. This project is anticipated to begin later this summer. All work scheduled to be completed by November 1, 2024.

For the safety of the crews and the traveling public, we would like to remind drivers to be attentive in work zones and make smart, safe driving choices behind the wheel, including putting down your cell phone to eliminate distractions.