Clark County Election Preview: Candidates and Propositions on the Ballot

(NEMOnews-AI) In the upcoming April 2, 2024, General Municipal Election in Clark County, voters will have the opportunity to cast their ballots for various offices and propositions. Here is a preview of the candidates and propositions that will be on the ballot:

Clark County Road Tax Proposition:

Shall the County of Clark continue to impose an existing countywide sales tax at the rate of one-half of one percent for the purpose of improving county roads?

Voters will have the option to vote YES or NO.

Common Road District Proposition:

Shall the Common Road District of Clark County continue to levy an additional tax rate of 35 cents on the hundred dollars valuation?

Voters will have the option to vote YES or NO.

Clark County R-1 School District:

Proposition 1: To choose by ballot two directors who shall serve as members of the Board of Education of said school district for a term of three years each.

Voters will have the option to vote for two out of the following candidates:

•Charles West

•Cyrus Phillips

•Deana Hunziker-Ball

•Broderick Bush

•Voters can have the option of two write-in spots available.

City of Kahoka Alderman 1st (West) Ward:

Voters will have the option to vote for one candidate for a two-year term.

The candidates are:

•Larry Young

•here is also a write-in spot option.

City of Kahoka Alderman 2nd (East) Ward:

Voters will have the option to vote for one candidate for a two-year term.

The candidates are:

•John Gaus

•Carl Hayden

•There is also a write-in spot option.

Wayland Special Road District:

Proposition 1: To choose by ballot one commissioner who shall serve as Commissioner of The Wayland Special Road District for a term of three years.

Voters will have the option to vote for one candidate:

•Russel E. Riney

•There is also a write-in spot option.

Proposition 2: Shall the Wayland Special Road District be authorized to collect an additional amount of 2.71 cents on the hundred dollars valuation to bring the tax levy to the equivalent of the Clark County Common Road District?

Voters will have the option to vote YES or NO.

In addition to the elections, there are also non-elections offices and candidates in Clark County:

Clark County Ambulance District:

District #4: Connle Rae Handyslde

District #1: Steve Howell

Lewis County C-1 School Board:

Sue Ann Gaus

Nell Jennings

Tiffany Fish

Clark County Public Water:

District #1: Kirby Clark

District #2: Jay Hudnut

Canton R-V School District:

Lacy Spurgeon

Susan Biggerstaff

City of Wayland Alderman:

Connie Rae Handyslde

Sherri Bunker

Clark County Nursing Home:

District #2: Mike Frazier

District #3: Larry Saxton

Alexandria Fire District

The polling places for the election will be located in various townships throughout Clark County. The polling places will be open from 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., allowing all properly registered voters in Clark County to cast their ballots.