Gaines Receives Educator Award, Continues to Advocate for Education

By Marlana Smith

Kim Gaines, who was previously the North Shelby Superintendent, received the Missouri Association of School Administrators Outstanding Emeritus Educator Award for the Northeast District. Recently retiring after 32.5 years, Gaines still stays very active in education.

Gaines grew up in an educational family, so choosing education as her career was an easy choice.

“I vividly remember running the halls as a toddler in the Northwestern R-I School District (Mendon) where Dad got his start as a teacher/principal,” said Gaines.

Kim’s father, Leon Shores, became the North Shelby High School Principal in 1966, and Kim remembers hanging out with him in the summers at registration and Leon would send her to count desks in the rooms and would also let Kim help with the Master Class Schedule.

Shores was HS Principal until 1979, then became the Elementary Principal until 1993.

Growing up, Kim had a school set up in the smokehouse at home, and she was always the teacher – much to the dismay of her sister, Gaye Lei.

Gaines always had a book in her hand and is an avid reader to this day, and admits she has time to read as much as she wants, when she wants.

Gaines was nominated for the award by her “forever” colleagues from the MASE NE District and received the award March 20, 2024, at the MASA Spring Conference.

“To be nominated by your colleagues for your continuous work in support of public education is the highest honor,” Gaines said.

Gaines is retired as far as going to school every day but stays active in various roles. She enjoys substitute teaching at North Shelby.

Gaines has worked with several beginning superintendents in a mentor/coach role.

“I remember how important my mentors were in setting me up for success, and I am honored to be able to guide the next generation of superintendents in their professional careers,” Gaines continued, “As a consultant for FiredUp Consulting, I collaborated with several local school districts in the development of their Continuous School Improvement Plans for MSIP 6.”

Gaines currently serves as the NE District Legislature Lobbyist for MASA in Jefferson City and spends two Tuesdays each month in the State Capitol advocating for public education.

She also attends superintendent meetings to keep them apprised of the “latest” on the legislature front and serves as the liaison in sharing ideas and concerns with the legislators.

“In this volatile political environment, public education is under constant scrutiny, so this seems like an uphill battle at times,” Gaines said. “With legislative majorities in both chambers, there are numerous pieces of legislation being proposed that will be detrimental to public education, and it is my job to speak with our local legislators about the importance of public education to society, dispel any misinformation they may have, and encourage them to support public education for the schools, teachers, and students they were elected to represent.

“I truly believe in public education, especially in our rural schools, and I will always be a fervent advocate for the work they do for all students who walk through the doors.”