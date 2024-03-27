 Green Castle Community Coalition Host 4th Annual Easter Egg Hunt 

On Sunday March 24th in the Green Castle Park, The Green Castle Community Coalition hosted their 4th Annual Green Castle Community Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, March 24, 2024 in the Green Castle Park.

This year the event hosted over 150 kids and family members as a mad dash was made to collect over 2,000 candy and prize filled easter eggs. Candy this year was provided by the Green Castle Community Fire Department, Green Castle Lion’s Club, NEMR, Restoring Hope LLC, Smithfield, and several other community members. Each kid also received a bag filled with Easter goodies after visiting the Smithfield Easter Pig and having the opportunity to take a picture with them! Event organizers are very pleased to see the event continue to grow every year, and will continue working hard to make the event better for the community. 40 developmental asset signs were also displayed in the park – “asset builders” are those who provide positive interactions with youth and thus decreasing their chance of ever trying substances (tobacco, alcohol, marijuana, and other drugs) as they grow and develop.

A mission of the Green Castle Community Coalition is to provide safe events for kids that are free of substances and foster opportunities for families to have quality time together. The coalition will be hosting a rummage sale at the Green Castle Community Building the weekend of May 11th as a fundraiser for future events such as their community Christmas and Easter celebrations. If you are interested in learning more about the coalition, become involved with future events, or would like to donate eggs for the 2025 hunt please contact April Dobrinske at 660-988-7954 or message the City of Green Castle, Missouri facebook page.