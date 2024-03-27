Meet the Candidates

Karisha V. Devlin (I)

for Knox County R-1 School Board

My name is Karisha Devlin, and I moved to Knox County 21 years ago after my marriage to Dan Devlin. I worked for the University of Missouri Extension as an Agribusiness Specialist for over 20 years. Last year, I left MU Extension to work for a non-profit called Annie’s Project, and to become more involved in our farming operation. Dan and I are very invested in this community. We will live here for the rest of our lives, and our children will be raised and hopefully come back to Knox County.

I’ve been a huge supporter of the Knox County School District for many years as I have two children enrolled there. Our community revolves around the school. It’s a social outlet for many of us as we see each other at different ball games and school functions. I also think it unites us because we all want the best for our children. I’ve had the honor to serve on the Knox County R-1 School Board for the last three years and feel excited about the direction of our school district. Education is a passion of mine, and I feel strongly about making sure the children of Knox County are getting the best education we can offer. Additionally, I want to support our students and help them prepare for their lives after high school – whether that’s going to college, trade school, or joining the workforce. To provide a great education, we need to support, retain, and cultivate our teachers. We have a wonderful group of teachers, staff, and administrators at Knox County. They are the ones providing the education of our children and supporting them is a top priority of mine. It’s important to provide our teachers and staff with the resources, training, and support they need. Employees fulfilled in their work strengthen our school district and provide consistency that is important for the school’s learning environment.

Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to be involved in many local boards and organizations including Bright Futures Knox County, Knox County Rotary Club, Knox County Chamber of Commerce, Knox County Library Board, Knox County Community Center Board, Greenley Research Center Advisory Council, and St. Joseph Parish Improvement Foundation Board. I spend my time with these organizations because I feel strongly about giving back to my community. If reelected to the Knox County School District Board, I will continue to work to help make the best better, to listen to concerns from community members and voice those concerns, and to advocate for our students, teachers, and staff.

Jason Randall Doss

for Knox County R-1 School Board

Hello! My name is Jason Doss and I’m running for Knox County School Board. I am a 2003 graduate of Knox County High School and I live south of Edina on our farm with my two kids, Addy and Karter. My kids attend Knox County and are involved in everything from cheer leading to basketball, and baseball to 4-H. They are also both currently on the honor roll!

My reason for running for school board is my children. I am coming to notice that’s a lot of things have changed at Knox County in my 21 year absence, but two things that have not changed are an excellent opportunity for education and school spirit. I would like to do my part to ensure that my children, along with everyone else’s, get the best possible education in a safe and wholesome environment. After all, our youth are our future!

I am also looking for the opportunity to serve the community that has always and continues to serve my kids and me.

Knox County has a great school and is an amazing place to raise a family, and I hope that never changes. If elected, I will do my part to ensure it never does. I would appreciate your vote on April 2nd! GO EAGLES!

Martha Strange

for Knox County R-1 School Board

My name is Marty Strange and I am running for the Knox County School Board again. I have been a resident of Knox County since 1991, spending most of my time here teaching at the school. During my 28 years, I taught special education, third grade, reading, and served as elementary principal. Since retirement in 2019, I have been teaching at Truman State University as an assistant professor of special education.

I am married to Kirk Strange who has been a lifelong farmer in the Bee Ridge community. We have two surviving children, Kyle, 25, and Keaton, 19 who not only learned a great deal from our school but also gained a foundation of knowledge and skills that have enabled them to grow as productive citizens, almost to the point of self-sufficiency, the Lord willing. I have extensive experiences with schools and understand various perspectives regarding finances, facilities, legalities, and overall operations. Currently, I am entrusted to train future teachers as part of my Truman responsibilities. I also substitute teach for a neighboring school district which keeps me current on trends rural school face today.

I am passionate about education. I believe in not only making our school great again, but also in basing every school decision on what is best for students. Each year I run for school board realizing I may not always gain community support through votes due to my outgoing, outspoken personality that questions the status quo. While I believe we already have a wonderful school, I know there are areas of improvement needed. These things include attracting quality teachers, keeping effective staff at all levels, and addressing the challenges students face when trying to be successful in the classroom. I encourage everyone to get out and vote for who you feel is the best candidate for the current open seats.