My Turn: A Letter From The Editor

Today marks 21 years since Sue and I purchased The Media, The Edina Sentinel and the LaBelle Star from Hazel Bledsoe Smith.

As I sit at my desk thinking about the past 21 years, the technology changes stand out.

Back in 2003, The Media was still laid out by hand on large white cardboard layout sheets with guideline. All the news stories, and ads were created with Microsoft Word printed on white copy paper. That paper was then trimmed the size we needed by hand (we all had our favorite X-acto knives-mine had blue tape, and I still have it), then run through a hot waxer that coated the back side with wax to stick to the layout sheets. Since it was wax instead of paste, we could rearrange the pages until they were completed. By the way, this is where the term “cut and paste” comes from.

The next step was to carefully carry the pages to the camera room, where we mounted the page in the glass frame. Next, we went into the darkroom and mounted the page-size film negative into the camera, and flipped the switch on the timer. Bright lights shown on the page, and after about 30 seconds, we took the negative out of the camera and put it into the developer, a table-sized machine that pulled the negative through the chemical developer, a water bath, a chemical fixer bath, and a final water bath. Then we hung the negative up to dry and move on to repeat the process for each page.

Once the negatives were dry, we’d take them to a light table which illuminated the negative from underneath. Opaque pens were used to mark out any shadows or other marks on the negative.

Once all the negatives were opaqued, we’d pack them up and drive to the Daily Democrat in Ft. Madison, Iowa. There, the negatives would be matched up, or “married” to the correct opposite page, mounted into a the plate burner, another table-sized machine with a rotating top. The negative was vacuum-squeezed between the metal photoreactive plate and the glass top. The top then turned upside down into the table where intense light burned the image from the negative into the plate.

After burning the plate, the excess chemical coating was scrubbed off, leaving the image of what was on the film negative. The plates were bent to fit slot on the press. Once mounted, the plates picked up ink from the ink rollers and transfered the reverse image to the press blanket, which then transfered it back to the newsprint, printing on both sides of the paper at a time.

Fast forward to 2024. The press still works the same way. Everything that happens before that has changed.

I’m sitting at my Mac computer with dual monitors typing this column directly on the page using Adobe InDesign. I can make as many changes as I want at the click of a mouse.

When we finish a page, we create a pdf, then print it out to proof it. Once the pages are all checked, they’re sent electronically to Ft. Madison, where their computer-to-plate technology burns the image into the plates.

We launched the nemonews.net website in back 2007. Social media and digital news have pushed us into an almost 24/7 operation. We livestream meetings and athletic events. We can work from home or anywhere with an internet connection. We compete with everyone who has a smartphone. And we’ve earned your trust.

The latest technology, AI, is upon us. AI can mean artificial intelligence or automated information. ChatGPT is one example, but there are many.

We’re experimenting with its possible uses, and that brings up journalistic ethical questions. As a tool, it can sort through available data and present it in a clear fashion. I used ChatGPT this week to sort and output high school track results, saving me a lot of retyping time. I also used it to create the ballot preview on Page 1. While we still have to check for accuracy, I don’t see an ethical issue using automation software to essentially create lists and retype data.

But ChatGPT and similar software can also be used to create entire stories, and it’s accuracy is dubious at best. This week, I asked ChatGPT what it could tell me about NEMOnews Media Group, and most of what it reported was accurate, although I have no idea who John Nemo is, who, according to ChatGPT, is the founder of my company. Clearly, we won’t be using AI to create our news stories.

Our relationship with our readers is built on trust. To be maintain trust and transparency, any AI-created content we publish will be labeled (NEMOnews-AI) at the beginning.

Thanks for 21 great years, and we’re moving ahead towards many more. -Mike