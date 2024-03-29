Schuyler County Voters Face Key Issues on April 2 Ballot

(NEMOnews AI) In the upcoming General Municipal Election in Schuyler County, Missouri, to be held on Tuesday, April 2,voters will have the opportunity to decide on several important ballot propositions and elect officials for various offices.

One of the key propositions on the ballot is the County Sales Tax proposal. The question posed to voters is whether Schuyler County should impose a countywide sales tax of three percent (3%) on all tangible personal property retail sales of adult use marijuana sold in the county. This proposition aims to generate revenue for the county through the taxation of marijuana sales.

Another proposition is Proposition 1, which asks whether the County of Schuyler should continue a countywide sales tax of one-half of one percent for a period not exceeding four years. The purpose of this tax is to fund improvements to roads and bridges in the county.

Proposition 2 focuses on the Common Road District of Schuyler County. Voters will decide whether to continue the present additional tax rate of twenty-six cents on the hundred dollars valuation for a period of four years. This tax is intended to support the maintenance and improvement of roads within the district.

Schuyler County’s commissioners want voters to know that these are not new taxes, they simply extend the current tax rage for another four years. These funds are used to maintain county roads and bridges.

The Schuyler County R-1 School District will also have a proposition on the ballot. Proposition C.A.R.E. (Community Action Reinvesting in Education) seeks authorization for the Board of Education to increase the operating tax levy by $0.6700 to $4.1000 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation starting in Tax Year 2025. The additional funds generated from this increase will be used to retain quality certified and support staff, maintain school facilities, and cover operating expenses. For more information on this proposition, see the sidebar information provided by Superintendent Kyle Windy.

In addition to the ballot propositions, there are several offices up for election.

The Schuyler County R-1 District will be electing two directors to serve as members of the Board of Education for a term of three years each. The candidates for these positions are Wanda Homer, Jennifer Pantry, Verl (Goob) Gordy, Jerry Vanwye, and there are also two write-in options.

The Lancaster Fire and Rescue Fire Protection District will be electing two members for the Board of Directors for a six-year term. The candidates for this position are George Reindel, Charles Tallman, and Lonny Saulsbury, and there are also two write-in options.

The City of Lancaster will be electing an Alderman for the Northward position for a two-year term. The candidates for this position are John West, Kevin Buckallew, and there is also a write-in option. Similarly, the City of Lancaster will also be electing an Alderman for the Southward position for a two-year term, with Paul Reynolds as the candidate and a write-in option available.

The City of Downing will be electing a Mayor for a two-year term, with Alan Garrett and William Mobley as the candidates, and a write-in option. Additionally, the City of Downing will be electing a Marshall for a one-year unexpired term, with a write-in option available. The City of Downing will also be electing an Alderman for the Northward position for a two-year term, with Daniel Beeler as the candidate and a write-in option. Similarly, the City of Downing will also be electing an Alderman for the Southward position for a two-year term, with Allen Middleton, Fred Brown, and a write-in option.

The City of Greentop will be electing an Alderman at Large for a two-year term. The candidates for this position are Keaton Nelson, Ashley Robeson, and there is also a write-in option.

The City of Queen City will be electing two Aldermen for a two-year term. The candidates for these positions are William “Bill” Byrn, Shane Aldridge, Dennis Crabtree, Lewis “Louie” McBee, and there are also two write-in options.

Lastly, the Village of Glenwood will be electing three Trustees for a two-year term. The candidates for these positions are Kala Fugate, Dennis Brummer, Victor Farrell, Brenden Harris, Jeremy Ferdig, and there are also three write-in options.

See Page 3 for a sample ballot and polling times and locations.