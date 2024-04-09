Clark County Voters Signal Desire for Change in Municipal Election

By Mike Scott

In the April 2 Municipal Election, Clark County voters opted for newcomers over incumbents in races across the board.

Deana Hunziker-Ball and Broderick Bush emerged victorious as the new faces on the Clark County R-1 School Board, securing 415 and 312 votes respectively. Incumbent Charles West lost his seat with only 294 votes, while Cyrus Phillips received 238 votes.

Meanwhile, in the contested Kahoka East Ward race, incumbent John Gaus was defeated by challenger Carl Hayden in a 58-39 vote.

Larry Young retained his position in Kahoka’s West Ward with 106 votes, running unopposed.

Russell Riney garnered 55 votes for the Wayland Special Road District Commissioner position.

Both county-wide tax measures saw approval. The extension of Clark County’s half-cent sales tax for road improvements passed overwhelmingly with a 519-144 vote, securing more than 78 percent approval. Similarly, the Common Road District levy of 35 cents per $100 dollars of assessed valuation was extended for another four years with a 406-195 margin.

However, in the Wayland Special Road District, voters narrowly rejected a proposal to raise the tax levy by 2.71 cents per $100 dollars of assessed valuation, with the measure failing 31-29.

Additionally, Clark County residents within the Scotland County R-1 school district cast only two votes, with Derek Weber and Joy Alexander each receiving one vote.

The election saw a turnout of 608 out of Clark County’s 4,844 registered voters, representing a 14.04% participation rate.