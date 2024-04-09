Upgrades at Clark County Sheriff Office Dispatch Center

By Emily Bontrager

In November of 2023, the Clark County Sheriff Office Dispatch Center upgraded their Dispatch Radio equipment to the Zetron MAX Dispatch unit. The new system was set up by A & W Communications.

According to Clark County Sheriff Shawn Webster, the cost of the upgrade was around $89,000 and was funded by ARPA money.

“This upgrade included a new more powerful radio microwave and some other new equipment as well. Our paging system and radio channels are now on a screen controlled by a computer mouse instead of a bunch of buttons and three different radios,” Sheriff Shawn Webster explained.

“We are able to page all units, Wayland Fire, Clark Fire, Wyaconda Fire, Revere Fire, ambulance, and rescue all at one time instead of paging individually. This is something all those agencies have wanted for some time, including the Sheriff’s Office.”

According to Sheriff Webster, the radio sounds more crisp and clearer than the previous one.

The new Zetron MAX Dispatch is more efficient than the old dispatch system. The design of the MAX Dispatch user interface helps reduce screen clutter, operational steps, and response times.

It takes about 30 minutes to learn how to use the new program, which helps reduce training time and cost. Another aspect of the MAX Dispatch is that it can be customized to create screen layouts that meet the needs of individual dispatch centers.

“My Dispatch Administrator, Mary Pablonis, is extremely pleased with the system’s intelligent user interface. She reports the MAX screen is very flexible and lets us change things around and display them exactly the way we want to. She said it was a huge improvement over what we had before,” Sheriff Webster said.

“This upgrade was sorely needed due to the age of the equipment and software we have been using for years. The system has been live since the middle of November and it’s working great.”