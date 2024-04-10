Celebrating 157 Years in Business

Submitted by Brittani Maulsby

MILAN, MO.-The Milan Chamber of Commerce (MCC) conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, March 30, 2024, to celebrate the 157 years Poole’s Hardware & the Poole/ Herington family have dedicated their service to our community. Poole’s Hardware is located at 105 N Market Street on the square in Milan, owned by Marty Herington.

“Poole’s Hardware has been a staple in our community since 1857. Their years of dedication to serving our community has been an inspiration to us all. The Chamber would like to congratulate the Herington family on their retirement, we wish them all the best in their future endeavors”, said Brittani Maulsby, MCC President.

“It has been great to have the support of the community for the many years of our family business. I would like to thank the Chamber again for coming and supporting us for our business and my dad,” said Mayor Andy Herington.