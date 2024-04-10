Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce Plans Reorganizational Meeting

By Echo Menges

Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce members are planning to hold a reorganizational meeting at the end of this month, on Wednesday evening, April 25, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. at Corner Perk. All current members are invited to attend to discuss and approve new by-laws, elect executive officers, and discuss Chamber-driven projects.

Thirteen members of the Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce met last week, on Thursday, April 4, at Corner Perk and over the phone.

The group focused on the need to adopt new by-laws and fill the open vice-president seat. The members also discussed a myriad of topics. Some attendees noted it was the most well-attended Chamber meeting held in recent recollection.

Membership levels are low compared to past years. There are 33 current members, which is down from a normal range of 80 to 100 members in past years, according to Chamber Treasurer Lisa Doster.

The meeting was led by Doster. President Talia Hatfield participated in the meeting over the phone from her son’s ballgame. Secretary RaElla Wiggins was also in attendance and kept the minutes.

The group discussed the possibility of hosting an annual membership meeting, ways to better serve the membership and the business community at large, possible quorum requirements, dues collection, and the Chamber website.

Anyone interested in learning more about the Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce can inquire at the Scotland County Extension Office located inside the Scotland County Courthouse during business hours, or by visiting the Chamber website at: memphismochamber. com.