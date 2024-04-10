Milan Depot Vandalized

By Joyce Miller

The Milan Depot, located on East Third Street, was broken into sometime during the week of March 25, 2024. Entry was made by breaking out a window on the east side of the building.

Known to have been taken was a Railroad lantern and antique tools and possibly several more items.

The Depot was already in the process of raising funds to get a new roof on the building as there are leaks in the old roof. The break-in has caused additional expenses occurring with also the cost of security cameras having to be purchased.

Any donations would be appreciated.