School District Tax Question Fails

Seven hundred and twelve of Schuyler County’s 2919 registered voters made their voices heard in last Tuesday’s Municipal Elections, representing a 24.39 percent turnout.

The most-watched issue on the ballot was Prop CARE, which aimed to increase the Schuyler County R-1 school district operating levy to $4.10 per $100 of assessed valuation, and decreasing the debt service levy in 2025, ultimately settling on a total levy of $4.10 per $100 of assessed valuation.

That issue narrowly was rejected, 366-340.

Two other tax continuations overwhelmingly passed. Voters approved continuing the half percent sales tax to support roads and bridges by a 537-168 margin, and similarly approved continuing the 26 cent per $100 assessed valuation to support the Common Road District by a 436-262 vote.

Voters approved placing a three percent sales tax on recreational marijuana sales with a 483- 216 vote.

Wanda Homer and Verl Goob Gordy were elected to fill to seats on the school board. Homer received 378 votes, and Gordy got 353. Jennifer Pantry received 335 vote, and Jerry VanWye received 268 votes.

In the Lancaster Fire and Rescue Protection District, voters chose George Reindel and Charles Tallman as directors. Reindel received 210 vote, and Tallman earned 212 votes. Lonny Saulsbury got 118 votes.

Kevin Buckallew topped John West for the Lancaster Northward Alderman seat 42-20, and Paul Reynolds was unchallenged in the Southward, earning 41 votes.

Lancaster voters also approve the three percent sales tax on recreational marijuana.

In Downing, Alan Garrett beat William Moberly for Mayor, 34-15. No votes were cast for Downing Marshall.

Daniel Beeler was unchallenged for Downing Northward Alderman, getting 27 votes. In the Southward, Allen Middleton topped Fred Brown 15-5.

Queen City saw four candidate vying for two seats on the Board of Aldermen. Lewis McBee and Dennis Crabtree got 48 and 45 votes, respectively. William Byrn got 40, and Shane Aldridge picked up 32 votes.