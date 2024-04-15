Spring Market Takes Place This Weekend

Bethel was founded in 1844 as a communal colony by Wilhelm Keil and his German-American followers. The community was early noted for its handicrafts and musical band. These days, events held at the Colony help benefit ongoing preservation of Bethel historic buildings.

There were a lot of skilled craftsmen who provided what the Bethel Colonists needed for daily life. Demonstrators at the Spring Market will include blacksmith Justin Franke and weaver Rosie Dupuy; come and watch them at work! In the vendor barn and throughout the grounds you’ll find homemade goods of all sorts—soap, candles, leather, jewelry, wood, beeswax, and baked goods—plus flea market items, vintage finds, home decor, furniture, and more. Regional wineries, Bethel Bakery, the Fest Hall Restaurant, and others will provide plenty of food and drinks each day.

Music was a big part of Colony life, so live entertainment is part of most events in town. This year, mastered musician Dutch Whitaker and his band, the Music Dr.’s, will be performing daily.

Visitors can also take a guided tour of four homes listed on the National Register of Historic Places. One of those is Keil’s residence at Elim, in addition to the Bair Haus, Fannie’s and Smokehouse, and Latimer. Tickets for the 1:00 p.m. daily tour are $10 for adults (children free with paid adult). The Museum & Gift Shop is open free to visitors during the event.

The Bethel Spring Market runs Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Admission $2 for adults, children free. Held at 127 N Main St., Bethel, MO 63434. For more information visit www.historicbethel.org.