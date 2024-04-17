Church Celebrates 125 Years

The First Baptist Church of Wayland will observe its 125th anniversary throughout the day on Sunday, April 21. During its existence, the church has enrolled over fourteen-hundred members, as well as serving people in the community. Through the years, forty-nine different pastors have shepherded the flock in either full or part-time capacity. We are grateful for so many who have been faithful to the work of the ministry, and to God Who has abundantly blessed with goodness and provision to continue.

First Baptist Church was founded on April 19, 1899, when a council composed of representatives from Kahoka Baptist, Fox River Baptist, and Rutledge Baptist met at Fox River Baptist Church for the purpose of organizing an independent Baptist Church at Wayland. The six original members included F.T. Yenawine, Mrs. M.A. Yenawine, Mrs. T.J. Phillips, Mrs. Lou Wyllie, Mrs. L. Lond, and Mrs. Julia Arnold. Elder W.A. Pipkin served as the first pastor, who was shortly succeeded by Elder J.M. Lillard. The church is currently led by Pastor Daniel Fox, who was recently installed as pastor after the retirement of long time pastor of 38 years, Dan Deatrick.

In observance of the anniversary, the first message will highlight Biblical Baptist distinctives the second service will address “The Multi-generational Church”. The congregation has been encouraged to don costume appropriate to the years surrounding 1899. Special music will be provided by the 30 plus voice choir as well as other specials. After the morning services are completed, a carry-in dinner will be enjoyed. During the afternoon, free wagon rides will be conducted around the church property. Then at 1:30 PM, an afternoon service will convene. It will highlight old-fashioned hymn-singing and a special message on Baptist history given by Nathan Deatrick. A display of memorabilia will be prepared, exhibiting many old minute books, documents, and pictures, as well as, the contents of a time capsule that was placed behind the cornerstone in 1967.

The public is invited to share this special occasion with the First Baptist Church. The first morning service begins at 9:30 AM; the second at 10:30 AM; the afternoon service at 1:30 PM. There will be no evening service. The church is located 1/8 mile north of Missouri Highway 136 on Highway B.