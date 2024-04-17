Knox County Recognized as Purple Heart Community

By Echo Menges

Knox County has been added to the list of Purple Heart counties in Missouri. A ceremony recognizing the county was held Friday morning, April 12, 2024, in front of the All Veterans Memorial at the Knox County Courthouse Courtyard.

“I’m really proud of what you’re doing,” said Walt Schley, past Department Commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart of Missouri, during the ceremony. “There’s nothing better than to be around veterans and also to be in small towns – that really appreciate our patriotism.”

Schley thanked the Knox County Commission for approving the Purple Heart County designation and presented a plaque to local Veteran Phil Gragg.

“The Military Order of the Purple Heart Special Recognition Award is bestowed with pride to Knox County, Missouri for your dedication and support honoring America’s combat wounded veterans becoming a Purple Heart County,” said Schley during the presentation.

Purple Heart recognition road signs are expected to arrive this week. The signs will be placed at the county lines.

According to Schley, Knox County is among 103 Missouri counties with the Purple Heart County recognition.

“The main thing is honoring our Purple Heart recipients and veterans, and the families – all the sacrifice they did for us when we were in the service.”

The plaque given to the county will be hung in the courthouse.

The Purple Heart medal is awarded to U.S. Armed Forces service members who have been wounded or killed as a result of enemy action. It is the oldest medal still presented to service members.

A video of the Purple Heart County ceremony is available on edinasentinel.com