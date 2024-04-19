New Playground Updates at Schuyler R-1

By Emily Bontrager

Schuyler County R-1 completed a big project this year. The school now has new playground equipment and new upgrades to their playground. The new playground is being used by Pre-K through sixth grade children.

Schuyler County R-1 Elementary Principal Katie Wayman is excited that this project is now finished.

“Our school board last year made the decision to spend a good portion of money to make sure we update this, so we have been working on it trying to get something for everyone,” Principal Wayman explained.

Four playground equipment structures, a slide, and rubber tiles were replaced on the playground. These items were used quite frequently over the years during recess.

“One of the pieces needed repairs, so I felt like it would be nice if we had something in better condition. The other pieces, we were actually able to donate to the community,” Principal Wayman said.

“The tiles that we did discard, community members did come and collect those for a variety of purposes.”

The new playground equipment has multiple new playground structures for the kids to play on. Other updates on the playground include slides, swings, tetherball, a tire swing, a merry-go-round, and balance beams. There are also new soccer goals and a core board for students who are nonverbal. The wind blew down the board, so it will have to be installed again.

The kids seem to be enjoying all of the new updates and are having fun playing on the new playground equipment.

“All of the structures are new, except for the blue set of swings. We did add another row of swing sets because we have a lot of kids that swing,” Principal Wayman explained.

A new rubber surface was also installed under some of the new playground equipment.

“Once we knew we were doing the playground, I applied for the Department of Natural Resources scrap tire playground grant. The grant actually covered almost all of this new surfacing that they were able to come in and install towards the end of last semester,” Principal Wayman said.

“That was a $40,000 grant and we are trying to promote recycling. It is made out of recycled tires from the state of Missouri.”

A shade was also installed on the playground to help give the students a break from the sun on hot days, especially since there are no trees to help shade the area.

“The shade structure, our PTO actually paid for that,” Principal Wayman said.

The shade structure and installation cost the Schuyler PTO around $7,000. The PTO also provided each classroom with some basketballs, a kickball, a soccer ball, and a bag to store them in to take out to recess.

According to Principal Wayman, the total cost of the playground was around $250,000. This was the total cost before the grant money and the PTO money were applied.

There are a lot of people that Principal Wayman would like to thank for making the new upgrades to the playground possible.

She would like to thank the Schuyler R-1 School Board, the Schuyler PTO, the Department of Natural Resources for selecting the district to receive the $40,000 Playground Scrap Tire Surface Material grant, and Marla Greiner, Community Development Planner/Solid Waste Management District Region C Planner.

A Playground Open House and Family Activity Night is planned for Wednesday, April 17 for families to come check out the new playground upgrades and new playground equipment.

“The community can come in and see what is here and what their tax dollars went towards,” Principal Wayman said.

“It has been a huge opportunity for the elementary and hopefully the community members, if they come out to see it, they will be excited for their kids to get to enjoy this. It’s a huge benefit for everybody and play is such a huge component of learning social skills.”