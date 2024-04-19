Scholar Bowl Team Wins District Championship

The Schuyler Scholar Bowl team traveled to Memphis on Saturday, April 13, for the class 2, district 7 tournament. Also in the district were Paris, Scotland, Knox, Princeton, Cairo, La Plata, and Canton.

The Rams drew the number 5 slot in morning pool play and took on Cairo, Paris, and Canton. In the first match versus Cairo, the Rams struggled to get going and only led at the half by thirty, 140-110. The Rams, though, came alive and got the first five toss ups in the second half. They converted 8/15 bonus questions to build a 270-110 lead. The Rams never looked back, finishing the Bearcats off 370-160. Carter Hoffmeyer scored 110 points and tied his school record of eleven toss ups in one game. Parker Dabney got three toss ups and Jaxson Kaden got one. The Rams had 220 points on the bonus parts.

In the second match of the day, Schuyler matched up against Paris. The Rams stayed hot to begin the game. After question three, Schuyler led 100-0. The Coyotes, though, were fresh off a 420-20 lopsided win over La Plata in round one and were determined to make a game of it. They clawed back into the match over the next several questions. At the half, the Coyotes led the Rams 150-140. The Rams remained unfazed and scored 210 points in the second half to top Paris 350-220. Hoffmeyer had another outstanding game with eight tossups. Dabney had three and Colin Oliver got one. The team scored 230 in the bonus.

In round three, Schuyler matched up with Canton. Hoffmeyer got the first six tossups, Kaden got the seventh, and the Rams built a 170-20 lead. By half, Schuyler led 210-60. The second half was more of the same. The Rams would win the match, 370-180. Hoffmeyer again tied his own record with eleven tossups. Kaden chipped in with two and Parker Dabney had one. The team scored 230 on the bonus parts.

After the morning rounds, the All District team was recognized. Carter Hoffmeyer earned a spot with his 100 points per game average. He was tied for the second leading scorer in the morning rounds with Luke Ensor of Paris. John Clark of Knox led the scoring with 106.67 points per game.

On the morning, Schuyler and Knox both went 3-0 and Paris and Princeton went 2-1. Those four teams earned the four berths in the championship bracket. Schuyler and Knox broke their tied record with average points scored. With 363 per game, the Rams claimed the 1 seed. Knox, at 350 per game, became the two seed. Paris, with 310 per game, beat out Princeton’s 233 a game to earn the three seed.

In afternoon play, the Rams faced Princeton and got off to a slow start. At the half, the Rams trailed 150-140. The second half was controlled by Schuyler. The Rams came up with a comeback win, topping the Tigers 340- 230 and earning a spot in the championship match. Hoffmeyer had seven toss ups, Kaden two, and Oliver one.

Having dispatched Paris 310-170, Knox joined Schuyler in the championship match. The contest was a close affair with the Rams grabbing six first half toss ups while Knox got five. The halftime score was 170-140 in favor of Schuyler.

The second half began with Kaden answering toss up twelve and Oliver getting question thirteen. With those toss ups and the bonus questions, the Rams built a 50 point lead. The Eagles got the next two toss ups but could only convert one of the six bonus parts. Hoffmeyer and Oliver would get toss ups sixteen and seventeen and the Rams were able to convert five of six bonuses to push the score to 300-190. The Eagles called a time out to discuss strategy. The pep talk seemed to work as Knox got the next three tossups but was only able to convert four of the nine bonus parts. Still, the score had tightened, 300-260. Hoffmeyer was quick on the buzzer on grab toss up twenty one. The Rams got one bonus question. With one question left, the score stood at 320-260 and would remain there, as the last toss up went unanswered. With that, the Rams were district champions for the second year in a row. Hoffmeyer led the scoring with seven, Oliver had three, and Kaden one. The Rams had 210 points on the bonus questions.

On Tuesday, April 23, the Rams (37-17) will travel to Polo to take on the Panthers, winners of district 8. The matches start at 5:00 and will be a best of three format.