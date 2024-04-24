 Skip to content

Damaging Winds Accompany Severe Weather in Edina

 By Echo Menges 

Severe weather impacted Edina on Tuesday, April 16, 2424. The National Weather Service warned of a severe thunderstorm and tornado risk early in the day. 

The storm came through in several rounds of heavy rainfall and damaging winds. 

Tuesday afternoon, at approximately 3:50 p.m. strong winds broke large tree limbs along North Main Street between The Blessing Center and Knights of Columbus Hall. 

A dumpster was blown over south of City Hall near Highway 6 and Lafayette, and a small shed was turned over at Farm & Home on the south side of town. 

Several trampolines also took flight during the storm. 

No one was injured during the severe weather. 

