Damaging Winds Accompany Severe Weather in Edina

By Echo Menges

Severe weather impacted Edina on Tuesday, April 16, 2424. The National Weather Service warned of a severe thunderstorm and tornado risk early in the day.

The storm came through in several rounds of heavy rainfall and damaging winds.

Tuesday afternoon, at approximately 3:50 p.m. strong winds broke large tree limbs along North Main Street between The Blessing Center and Knights of Columbus Hall.

A dumpster was blown over south of City Hall near Highway 6 and Lafayette, and a small shed was turned over at Farm & Home on the south side of town.

Several trampolines also took flight during the storm.

No one was injured during the severe weather.