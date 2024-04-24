It’s Official, The Baring Post Office Is Coming Back

By Echo Menges

The citizens of Baring have someone to thank for forward movement on bringing back the Baring Post Office. Shannon Downing, Baring resident and owner of IDK Cafe in Baring, closed escrow and officially purchased the Baring Post Office property on Monday, April 15, 2024.

Now that the sale is complete, Baring Post Office patrons are one step closer to having another post office building.

Downing is also in the process of taking over the post office contract from the former property owners, Postal Realty Trust, which is based in the State of New York. The current Baring Post Office contract expires in April of 2027, and Downing hopes it will renew every five years going forward.

“I think, if everything goes well, I’ll break even in about five years,” said Shannon Downing. “No. I’m not doing this for the money.”

The post office build is still in the planning process and Downing will be relying on local contractors and volunteer support to help with the construction.

Downing has had experience with fast building projects. Her existing business, IDK Cafe, was heavily damaged and rebuilt in the months following the EF2 tornado that ripped through Baring nearly nine months ago, on August 4, 2023. Downing, with a massive support effort by area volunteers, was able to reopen her restaurant just 95 days later, on November 7, 2023.

The same tornado reduced the former Baring Post Office building to rubble, which was located only about 100 yards from IDK Cafe.

According to Downing, the new post office building will be the same size and at the same location as the old one.