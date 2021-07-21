Shelbina Man Sentenced to Prison

By Marlana Smith

Joseph Madonia, 31, Shelbina was sentenced to 22 years in Department of Corrections by 41st Circuit Judge Fredrick Tucker on Thursday, July 15.

A group of people with Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA) were outside the courthouse on the Washington Street at approximately 8:30 a.m. They were present with the victims in the courtroom during the hearing.

Madonia pled guilty to Statutory Rape – 1st Degree – Sexual Intercourse With A Person Less Than 14 Yrs Old (Felony Unclassified), 10 years Department of Corrections; Statutory Sodomy – 1st Degree – Deviate Sexual Intercourse With A Person Less Than 14 Yrs Old (Felony Unclassified), 10 Years Department of Correction and Endangering The Welfare Of A Child Creating Substantial Risk – 1st Degree – 1st Offense – No Sexual Conduct, 2 years Department of Corrections.

All incidents took place in January 2016.

On June 30, 2020, Madonia was arrested by the Shelbina Police Department on eight offenses. Two counts of Statutory Rape 1st degree, sexual intercourse with person less than 14; three counts of Sodomy 2nd degree, Child Molestation 1st degree and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Madonia was housed at Adair County Jail for 381 days.

According to Shelby County Sheriff Arron Fredrickson, Madonia was housed there due to him being a danger to others in the Shelby County jail.