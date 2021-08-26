Wildlife & Outdoor Expo to Be Held in Bethel

Calling all outdoor enthusiasts! There will be a Wildlife & Outdoor Expo in Bethel, Missouri on Saturday, September 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring lots of activities, contests, and educational opportunities for sportsmen of all ages. The event is sponsored by the Bethel German Colony, and is made possible by the many instructors, organizations, and businesses who are donating their time to create this free event for our community.

There is an open invitation to vendors offering outdoor-related crafts and/or merchandise for sale (no fee to set up).

Some of the events include educational talks about habitat improvement, food plot nutrition, and more, along with contests and activities for youth:

Youth Events:

• Turkey calling contest for youth 14 and younger. The competition will start at 1:00 with Nathan Wilt (UC Land & Water)

• Pony rides/ Petting zoo throughout the day

• Shooting booth by the National Wild Turkey Federation

• Youth Archery will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. under the direction of Lisa Stevenson certified archery instructor in cooperation with the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Contests:

• Trophy Buck Contest: Due to the unavailability of a certified scorer, the trophy buck portion of the Expo will be exhibition only. Anyone that brings in a deer mount for display will be entered into a drawing for prizes.There will also be a 50/50 contest to guess the score on a deer mount which has been officially scored.The person with the closest score will win half the entry money.All mounts should be in the Colony Barn by 10:00am the day of the event.

• Amateur Photography Contest for Nature and Animals (two age categories – 16 and older, 15 and younger). Entries may be taken to the Fest Hall during business hours, and must be in by 8:30 a.m. the day of the event.

• Small Game Mount: Hunters are invited to bring in their small game mounts for display. There will be a “People’s Choice Award” voted on by event attendees. All mounts should be in the Colony Barn by 10:00.

• 3D Shoot sponsored by the Salt River Bowhunters. This event will begin at 8:00 and conclude at noon. It will take place west of Mesmer’s Fertilizer.

The Food Stand will be open, offering sandwiches, snacks and drinks. All proceeds benefit the Bethel Colony.

For more information, contact Larry Smoot at 660-651-0259, or find us on Facebookor www.historicbethel.org.